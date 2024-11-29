Saudi Arabia's Shift: From Ambitious Treaty to Modest Defence Pact with U.S.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious plans for a defence treaty with the United States have been overshadowed by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Riyadh has decided to settle for a more modest military cooperation deal, as reported by multiple Saudi and Western officials to Reuters.

In their quest for a sweeping mutual security pact earlier this year, Riyadh demonstrated flexibility on Palestinian statehood, indicating that a public nod from Israel towards a two-state solution could suffice for normalization. However, recent Israeli actions in Gaza have reignited Saudi prerequisites for recognizing Israel, contingent on steps towards a Palestinian state, according to sources.

The alternative agreement, currently under discussion, aims to expand military exercises and firm cooperation against regional threats, notably Iran. It also seeks to bolster partnerships in technology without necessitating a Senate-approved mutual defence pact, thereby sidestepping congressional hurdles before President Biden exits the White House.

