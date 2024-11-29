Fatal Altercation: E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi
Delhi Police have arrested Deshraj, a 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver, for the fatal stabbing of Chhote Lal in northwest Delhi following a street altercation. The incident was reportedly fueled by long-standing tensions between the two men. The victim was declared dead at BJRM Hospital.
In a tragic turn of events in northwest Delhi, a 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Deshraj has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death after a local altercation, police reported on Friday.
The victim, Chhote Lal, succumbed to his injuries after being attacked in his home at Indira Vikas Colony. The fatal incident followed a confrontation with Deshraj, triggered by a street issue with the e-rickshaw, escalating tensions that had reportedly simmered for over a year.
Authorities swiftly responded to a distress call on Thursday from Mukherjee Nagar police station. The altercation, fueled by a history of conflict, took a deadly turn when Deshraj, feeling disgraced, returned with a weapon and fatally stabbed Lal. Police have registered an FIR based on eyewitness accounts.
