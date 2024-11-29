Left Menu

Court Extends Remand to Probe Air India Pilot's Tragic Demise

A Mumbai court has extended the police remand of Aditya Pandit, the boyfriend of a deceased Air India pilot, to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages. The pilot, Srishti Tuli, allegedly committed suicide, leading to Pandit's arrest for abetment. Tuli's family claims she faced harassment from Pandit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:44 IST
pilot
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of Aditya Pandit until December 2. Authorities are seeking to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages between Pandit and his deceased girlfriend, Air India pilot Srishti Tuli. The chats are believed to hold vital information about Tuli's tragic demise.

Tuli, aged 25, allegedly committed suicide on a Monday morning in her Marol residence, prompting Pandit's arrest based on charges of abetment. The police have emphasized the retrieval of WhatsApp exchanges as crucial in understanding Tuli's decision to take her own life.

Tuli reportedly alerted Pandit, then traveling to Delhi, about her impending actions. On his return, he found Tuli's home locked, later discovering her hanging with a data cable. The incident raises concerns over alleged harassment from Pandit, as indicated in a complaint by Tuli's uncle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

