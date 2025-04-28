North Korean Troops Aid Russia in Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his gratitude towards North Korean troops for their role in the conflict against Ukraine in the Kursk region. Speaking through a Kremlin statement issued Monday morning, Putin commended the North Korean fighters for their heroism and high level of specialized training.

The acknowledgment came just as North Korea confirmed it had deployed troops to support Russia in its ongoing military engagement with Ukraine. The cooperation between the two nations in the conflict was highlighted by Putin's admiration for the dedication of the North Korean forces, who have fought alongside Russian soldiers.

This development follows Russia's recent disclosure of North Korean involvement, confirming their participation after Kyiv's forces captured parts of the region in August 2024.

