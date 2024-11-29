Sambhal Seeks Peace Amidst Mosque Controversy
The district of Sambhal witnessed peaceful prayers amidst tight security in the wake of violence over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Internet services were restored, and political delegations are set to visit the area. Residents hope for peace as businesses suffered significant losses due to the unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The district of Sambhal has witnessed a momentary peace during Friday prayers, following recent unrest related to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.
The previous violent protests resulted in the deaths of four individuals, prompting authorities to implement heightened security measures, including the deployment of drones and additional police personnel.
As tension simmers, a Samajwadi Party delegation plans to assess the on-ground situation, with the Supreme Court's intervention providing a temporary reprieve in legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambhal
- Shahi Jama Masjid
- mosque
- violence
- survey
- security
- peace
- protest
- prayers
- delegation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Peaceful Transition: Biden and Trump Pave the Way
Explosions Near Brazil's Supreme Court Raise Security Alarms Ahead of G20 Summit
Bomb Scare at Brazil's Supreme Court Sparks Security Concerns Ahead of G20 Summit
Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam, Churachandpur districts
Trump Plans Envoy for Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Transition