Sambhal Seeks Peace Amidst Mosque Controversy

The district of Sambhal witnessed peaceful prayers amidst tight security in the wake of violence over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Internet services were restored, and political delegations are set to visit the area. Residents hope for peace as businesses suffered significant losses due to the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:02 IST
The district of Sambhal has witnessed a momentary peace during Friday prayers, following recent unrest related to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The previous violent protests resulted in the deaths of four individuals, prompting authorities to implement heightened security measures, including the deployment of drones and additional police personnel.

As tension simmers, a Samajwadi Party delegation plans to assess the on-ground situation, with the Supreme Court's intervention providing a temporary reprieve in legal proceedings.

