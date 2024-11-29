Sambhal Seeks Peace Amidst Mosque Controversy

The district of Sambhal has witnessed a momentary peace during Friday prayers, following recent unrest related to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The previous violent protests resulted in the deaths of four individuals, prompting authorities to implement heightened security measures, including the deployment of drones and additional police personnel.

As tension simmers, a Samajwadi Party delegation plans to assess the on-ground situation, with the Supreme Court's intervention providing a temporary reprieve in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)