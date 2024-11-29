Delhi School Targeted with Bomb Hoax Amidst Nearby Blast
A private school in Rohini, Delhi, near a recent blast site, received a bomb threat via email, sparking alarm. Authorities declared it a hoax after no suspicious items were found. Students were evacuated, and parents concerned about safety. Investigations into the email's source are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a private school in Delhi's Rohini area received a bomb threat via email, causing widespread panic among parents and students. The threat came just a day after a low-intensity blast occurred nearby.
Delhi Fire Service officials reported the incident and took immediate action, along with the police and bomb disposal squads, to ensure the safety of the students and staff at Venkateshwar Global School. Despite the urgency, the threat was later determined to be a hoax.
Parents expressed deep concern and fear as they picked up their children from school early. The source of the email threat is under investigation, with authorities promising legal action against the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- school
- bomb threat
- hoax
- Rohini
- Prashant Vihar
- security
- police
- students
- safety
ALSO READ
Explosions Near Brazil's Supreme Court Raise Security Alarms Ahead of G20 Summit
Bomb Scare at Brazil's Supreme Court Sparks Security Concerns Ahead of G20 Summit
Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam, Churachandpur districts
Doctor Balaji Stable After Stabbing Incident, Security Measures Enhanced
Suicide Blast Near Police Van in Charsadda Raises Security Concerns