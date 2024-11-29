Delhi School Targeted with Bomb Hoax Amidst Nearby Blast

In a shocking turn of events, a private school in Delhi's Rohini area received a bomb threat via email, causing widespread panic among parents and students. The threat came just a day after a low-intensity blast occurred nearby.

Delhi Fire Service officials reported the incident and took immediate action, along with the police and bomb disposal squads, to ensure the safety of the students and staff at Venkateshwar Global School. Despite the urgency, the threat was later determined to be a hoax.

Parents expressed deep concern and fear as they picked up their children from school early. The source of the email threat is under investigation, with authorities promising legal action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)