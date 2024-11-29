Escalating Strife in Syria Sparks Global Concern
Fierce clashes in northwestern Syria have resulted in 27 civilian deaths, marking some of the worst violence between government forces and rebels in recent years. The rebel incursion, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has prompted responses from Syrian and Russian forces, amid international concern.
Recent fighting in northwestern Syria has led to the death of 27 civilians, including eight children, over the span of three days. This surge in violence points to escalating tensions between Syrian government forces and rebel groups, notably Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which initiated an incursion into Aleppo province.
The Syrian military reported significant losses inflicted on insurgents in Aleppo and Idlib, while Russia, backing President Bashar al-Assad, labeled the rebel attack a violation of Syria's sovereignty. The Kremlin has urged swift action to restore control.
This attack, the largest since a 2020 cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey, has alarmed the U.N. and international community. With relentless attacks continuing, the protection of civilians under International Humanitarian Law has been emphasized by U.N. officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
