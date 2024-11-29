Mizoram's VC Term Controversy: Election Preparations Amidst Legal Challenges

In a recent announcement, Mizoram Chief Minister and Zoram People's Movement leader, Lalduhoma, asserted the government's authority to modify the terms of village councils. Speaking in Lunglei, he confirmed upcoming elections in February to align with the start of the new financial year, post-Covid extensions.

Despite potential legal challenges from organizations, Lalduhoma remained firm, stating the election schedule is intended to prevent fiscal year disruptions. The Mizo National Front criticized the decision, citing a lack of clear justification from the government.

The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) plans to challenge the move in the High Court, labeling it 'undemocratic.' This highlights growing tensions over governance and decision-making in Mizoram's local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)