Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Credit Outreach Programme in Darbhanga, Bihar

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, presided over a Credit Outreach Programme in Darbhanga, Bihar. The event saw participation from Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary, alongside other dignitaries, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and financial inclusion in the region.

Participation of Notable Dignitaries: The programme was graced by Members of Parliament, including Shri Gopal Jee Thakur, Dr. Dharmshila Gupta, Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Yadav. Senior officials such as Shri K.V. Shaiji, Chairman of NABARD; Shri M.V. Rao, MD of Central Bank of India; and Shri Manoj Mittal, CMD of SIDBI, also attended the event.

Loans Sanctioned:

Loans amounting to ₹1,388 crore were sanctioned for 49,137 beneficiaries by various banks, bolstering financial access for individuals and small businesses in the region.

Promotion of Local Entrepreneurship:

The Union Minister visited 25 stalls showcasing local products and handicrafts, highlighting the role of NABARD and banks in financing local entrepreneurs and promoting self-reliance in rural areas.

Support for Infrastructure Development:

NABARD announced the sanction of ₹74 crore for rural road projects to improve connectivity and accessibility.

Banks and SIDBI provided CSR assistance for enhancing school infrastructure, with a particular focus on girls’ education.

Distribution of Resources:

Smt. Sitharaman distributed five copies of the Constitution in Maithili and Sanskrit to distinguished citizens to promote regional languages.

She flagged off an ambulance and provided tricycles to disabled individuals under CSR initiatives, reinforcing the commitment to inclusive welfare.

Expansion of Banking Services:

Inauguration of five new State Bank of India branches and 25 BC Maxx Centres by the Central Bank of India marked a step towards deepening financial access in rural and semi-urban areas.

Remarks by Dignitaries

Shri Chirag Paswan expressed gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for her visit and efforts in promoting the economic development of Darbhanga. Shri Samrat Choudhary praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Smt. Sitharaman for prioritizing financial inclusion and infrastructure development in the state.

Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, detailed efforts under financial inclusion initiatives, emphasizing the critical role of banks in reaching underserved communities.

Empowering Rural Areas

The programme demonstrated a strong focus on rural empowerment through infrastructure enhancement, financial access, and entrepreneurial promotion. These initiatives align with the government’s vision for inclusive growth and self-reliance in rural India, particularly in economically underdeveloped regions.

This event underscores the Union Government’s commitment to holistic development, creating opportunities for individuals, and building a resilient financial ecosystem in Bihar.