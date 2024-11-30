Syria Prepares for Russian Military Support Surge
Syria is set to receive additional military aid from Russia to counter the rebels aiming to take control of Aleppo province. The aid, including new military hardware, is expected to arrive at the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia within the next 72 hours.
Syria is anticipating a significant boost in military support from Russia as it strives to fend off rebel forces threatening to capture the vital northwestern Aleppo province.
Two Syrian military insiders revealed that new Russian military hardware is slated to arrive soon, enhancing the Syrian army's capabilities significantly.
The equipment is expected to reach Russia's Hmeimim airbase, strategically located near Latakia, within the next three days.
