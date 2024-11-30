Left Menu

Syria Prepares for Russian Military Support Surge

Syria is set to receive additional military aid from Russia to counter the rebels aiming to take control of Aleppo province. The aid, including new military hardware, is expected to arrive at the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia within the next 72 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 30-11-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 04:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Syria is anticipating a significant boost in military support from Russia as it strives to fend off rebel forces threatening to capture the vital northwestern Aleppo province.

Two Syrian military insiders revealed that new Russian military hardware is slated to arrive soon, enhancing the Syrian army's capabilities significantly.

The equipment is expected to reach Russia's Hmeimim airbase, strategically located near Latakia, within the next three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

