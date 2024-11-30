Syria Prepares for Russian Military Support Surge

Syria is anticipating a significant boost in military support from Russia as it strives to fend off rebel forces threatening to capture the vital northwestern Aleppo province.

Two Syrian military insiders revealed that new Russian military hardware is slated to arrive soon, enhancing the Syrian army's capabilities significantly.

The equipment is expected to reach Russia's Hmeimim airbase, strategically located near Latakia, within the next three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)