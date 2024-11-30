Tahuna Golf Club Ends Sheep Tradition: A New Era for Golfing Greens

The Tahuna Golf Club in New Zealand is ending a tradition spanning over 50 years by removing its flock of sheep from the fairways. The decision was driven by the NZ$25,000 cost to replace 125 ewes this year, alongside efforts to appeal to modern golfers.

Frank Hopper, a life member of the club, noted a desire among members for a groomed course, free of sheep dung, to enhance their golfing experience. This move aims to attract younger members who may prefer a more pristine playing surface.

Although New Zealand's sheep population greatly exceeds its human population, Tahuna is not alone in using sheep for course maintenance. Other clubs, like Australia's Eastern Sward Golf Club and Germany's Green Eagle Golf Course, incorporate animals as part of eco-friendly grass management strategies.

