Tension Escalates Between Manipur and Mizoram Over Contentious Issues

The Manipur government has launched a scathing attack on Lalduhoma, the Chief Minister of Mizoram, urging him to adopt "better statesmanship" by maintaining harmony rather than exacerbating tensions with inflammatory remarks.

According to a statement issued on Friday night, the Manipur government expressed concerns over a purported agenda to create a Kuki-Chin Christian nation by annexing parts of Myanmar, India, and Bangladesh, a plan allegedly in motion for decades. They emphasized their firm stance against any move to fragment Northeast India driven by foreign interests.

The statement was in response to Lalduhoma's interview where he criticized Manipur's leadership under N Biren Singh, hinting that President's Rule could be a preferable alternative. The Mizoram CM's opposition to border fencing and controversial remarks on national security also added to the tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)