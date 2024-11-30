Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Smuggling Network Busted

Punjab Police have arrested two individuals in Amritsar after seizing eight sophisticated pistols smuggled from Pakistan. The operation, led by the Counter Intelligence team, is a significant strike against illegal arms smuggling. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:14 IST
In a decisive operation against illegal arms smuggling, the Punjab Police have arrested two individuals in Amritsar. The arrests were made after police found eight sophisticated pistols that were smuggled into the country from Pakistan, according to a top officer.

The apprehension took place in Nurpur Padhri near Gharinda, Amritsar, where the individuals were waiting to hand over the weapon consignment. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the success of Counter Intelligence's efforts on social media platform X.

Among the recovered armaments were four Austrian-made Glock pistols, two Turkish 9mm pistols, and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds of ammunition. A case against the accused under the Arms Act has been registered, as further investigations aim to reveal the broader network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

