Pakistan Demands Clarifications on Chenab River Flow Variations

Pakistan has raised alarms about alleged variations in the Chenab River's flow, calling for clarification from India. In a recent press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi discussed Pakistan's diplomatic communication to India under the Indus Waters Treaty procedures.

He urged India to address Pakistan's concerns, warning against unilateral actions that might alter river flow. This, Andrabi stressed, could have severe implications for Pakistan's agriculture, impacting food and economic security.

The Indus Waters Treaty, a pivotal agreement facilitated by the World Bank in 1960, is seen as an essential peace instrument between the two nations. Pakistan remains dedicated to resolving disputes peacefully, asserting its firm stance on safeguarding its water rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)