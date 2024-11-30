Samajwadi Party MPs Barred from Sambhal Amid Ongoing Tensions

Sambhal, a district under high tension, has had its ban on outsider entry extended to December 10, as announced by the authorities on Saturday. This move comes as a response to maintain peace amid increasing unrest in the area.

Samajwadi Party MPs, including Sambhal's representative, faced restrictions when attempting to visit the district, sparking criticism from opposition leaders. They argue that such measures are overly restrictive and portray opposition members as irresponsible.

The conflict in Sambhal arose from a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which led to protests and violence, resulting in several casualties. In light of these events, the district magistrate has reinforced Section 163 to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)