Tragedy Strikes: Headload Worker Shot in Gobichettipalayam

A 50-year-old headload worker, Kannan, was fatally shot by landowner Janakiraman's son in Gobichettipalayam. The incident occurred while Kannan's sons were refueling their moped. Police are interrogating the suspect, Mohanlal, and investigating the motive while Kannan's relatives protest for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Headload Worker Shot in Gobichettipalayam
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old headload worker, identified as Kannan, was shot dead by a landowner's son late Friday night in Gobichettipalayam, police sources confirmed.

The victim was traveling with his sons, Vijay and Murthy, for a medical appointment when their moped ran out of fuel. While Vijay went to fetch fuel, Kannan and Murthy waited. Upon Vijay's return, his father was missing.

Murthy and Vijay soon found Kannan on a private property where Mohanlal, the landowner's son, fatally shot him. Police found Kannan's body and detained Mohanlal for questioning, while the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Relatives of the deceased have staged a protest demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

