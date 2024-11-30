Rescue at Sea: Indonesian Fishermen Save 116 Rohingya Refugees
Indonesian fishermen rescued 116 Rohingya refugees from a sinking boat. The group, primarily women and children, aimed to find a better life by leaving the Cox Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh. Stranded in Aceh, Indonesia, they faced opposition from locals regarding their long-term stay.
In a humanitarian effort, Indonesian fishermen saved 116 Rohingya refugees after their boat sank on Saturday. Largely composed of women and children, the desperate group had left Bangladesh's Cox Bazar refugee camp, aiming for Indonesia or Malaysia in search of better prospects.
According to local police chief Nova Suryandaru, the refugees became stranded in Aceh province, where residents provided assistance despite their skepticism about a prolonged stay. Between February and October, East Aceh saw 230 Rohingya arrivals, 173 of whom eventually left.
Indonesia has subsequently called upon the international community for aid, as increasing numbers of Rohingya flee from the crowded camps in Bangladesh where about 1 million, including those fleeing Myanmar's 2017 violence, reside.
