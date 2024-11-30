Poland's East Shield: A Strategic Investment in Peace

On Saturday, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk inspected the construction of military defenses on the border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad, calling the project an "investment in peace."

With Poland set to assume the EU's rotating presidency, Tusk emphasized the need for stronger defenses amid Russian aggression and potential shifts in US policy under the Trump administration. European defense is a critical focus for Tusk, especially with the strategic Baltic Sea requiring joint naval patrols after suspected cable sabotage.

Dubbed the East Shield, the project will fortify Poland's borders with Russia and Belarus, encompassing 800 kilometers. As Poland commits 4.7% of its GDP to defense, making it a NATO leader in spending, Tusk expects the East Shield's expansion to protect other Eastern European states. The initiative includes sophisticated barriers, detection systems, and logistics infrastructure.

