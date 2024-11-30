Left Menu

Iran and Russia Unite in Support for Syria Amidst Rebel Attacks

Iran and Russia have expressed solidarity with Syria during significant rebel assaults, attributing these to a US-Israel strategy to destabilize the region. Iranian state media reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi informed Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov of these developments during a recent telephone exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:33 IST
Iran and Russia Unite in Support for Syria Amidst Rebel Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical development, the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have publicly expressed their support for Syria amidst ongoing major rebel assaults. The international backing was reported by Iranian state media, highlighting the strategic unity between the two nations.

During a phone conversation, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed to Russia's Sergei Lavrov that the recent rebel attacks are believed to be orchestrated as part of a broader Israeli-U.S. plan aimed at regional destabilization. This perspective underscores the complex geopolitical tensions at play in the Middle East.

The conversation reflects a continued alliance between Moscow and Tehran in seeking stabilizing measures in Syria, a nation long troubled by conflict and international interventions. The support signals ongoing collaboration and a unified diplomatic front against perceived external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024