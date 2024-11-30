In a significant geopolitical development, the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have publicly expressed their support for Syria amidst ongoing major rebel assaults. The international backing was reported by Iranian state media, highlighting the strategic unity between the two nations.

During a phone conversation, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed to Russia's Sergei Lavrov that the recent rebel attacks are believed to be orchestrated as part of a broader Israeli-U.S. plan aimed at regional destabilization. This perspective underscores the complex geopolitical tensions at play in the Middle East.

The conversation reflects a continued alliance between Moscow and Tehran in seeking stabilizing measures in Syria, a nation long troubled by conflict and international interventions. The support signals ongoing collaboration and a unified diplomatic front against perceived external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)