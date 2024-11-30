FIFA Faces Pressure Over Migrant Worker Compensation for Qatar 2022

FIFA is under scrutiny following the release of a report by a sub-committee emphasizing the need for compensating migrant workers involved in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The report highlights pressing concerns regarding the human rights abuses faced by these workers.

The FIFA Sub-Committee on Human Rights & Social Responsibility advised that FIFA, alongside the Qatari government and direct employers, bear responsibility for addressing these issues. However, Amnesty International criticized FIFA's decision to allocate a $50 million legacy fund to social programs without compensating affected workers' families.

FIFA maintains that despite retaining impactful recommendations from the report, a legal obligation for remediation was not specifically assessed. Meanwhile, initiatives like the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund have been credited with providing significant compensation. Yet, advocacy groups continue to urge FIFA to match the World Cup prize money for worker compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)