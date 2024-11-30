Left Menu

Engineer Caught in Corruption: Rs 17 Crore Assets Exposed by ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana discovered properties valued over Rs 17 crore owned by a suspended engineer from the irrigation department. A case of disproportionate assets was registered. Among the findings were multiple plots, farmland, and flats, highlighting significant corruption involving a previously caught and suspended officer.

Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:54 IST
Engineer Caught in Corruption: Rs 17 Crore Assets Exposed by ACB
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has exposed properties valued at over Rs 17 crore amid searches targeted at a suspended engineer from the irrigation department.

According to the ACB, the actual market value of these assets is likely much higher than the initially assessed official valuation. Details released on Saturday confirm a case of disproportionate assets concerning the engineer's known income sources.

Property documents unearthed during the search encompass five house plots, 6.5 acres of agricultural land, six flats, among other assets. Previously, the engineer was apprehended in May while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh and currently remains under suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

