The embattled Syrian army finds itself under siege in Aleppo as Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels launched a major offensive, representing the most formidable challenge to President Bashar al-Assad since the early years of the civil war. Decisive strikes and strategic redeployments have followed, leading to significant casualties.

Russian air support strikes against Syrian rebels gained momentum, illustrating the complexity of the geopolitical landscape, with multiple nations expressing concern over escalating tensions. The rebel offensive brings to light longstanding dynamics as support for different factions fuels the ongoing conflict.

Developments also unfold as Turkish and Russian foreign ministers hasten diplomatic talks to assess and stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, opposition fighters claim their latest campaign is in retaliation to intensified Syrian and Russian airstrikes on civilian areas in Idlib Province.

