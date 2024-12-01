Left Menu

Aleppo's Turmoil: Rebel Resurgence in Syria

The Syrian army faces a major challenge as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels launch a significant attack in Aleppo, marking the boldest rebel move in years. Russia supports Syria with airstrikes, while geopolitical tensions heighten with involvement from the U.S., Turkey, Iran, and related regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:09 IST
Aleppo's Turmoil: Rebel Resurgence in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The embattled Syrian army finds itself under siege in Aleppo as Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels launched a major offensive, representing the most formidable challenge to President Bashar al-Assad since the early years of the civil war. Decisive strikes and strategic redeployments have followed, leading to significant casualties.

Russian air support strikes against Syrian rebels gained momentum, illustrating the complexity of the geopolitical landscape, with multiple nations expressing concern over escalating tensions. The rebel offensive brings to light longstanding dynamics as support for different factions fuels the ongoing conflict.

Developments also unfold as Turkish and Russian foreign ministers hasten diplomatic talks to assess and stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, opposition fighters claim their latest campaign is in retaliation to intensified Syrian and Russian airstrikes on civilian areas in Idlib Province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024