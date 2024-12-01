Left Menu

Teacher Faces Charges for Assaulting Student Over Reading Issues

A teacher in Thane, Maharashtra, has been charged with assaulting a seven-year-old student after he failed to read an English word correctly. The incident occurred at a private school in Ambernath, leading to an FIR being filed under section 118(1) for voluntarily causing harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:38 IST
Teacher Faces Charges for Assaulting Student Over Reading Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a woman teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district following an alleged assault on a seven-year-old student, according to a police official on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on November 28 at a private school in Ambernath. The student reportedly suffered injuries after his teacher reacted angrily to his inability to read an English word correctly, hitting him with a scale.

Subsequently, the child's mother filed a complaint, resulting in police action under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities confirm a probe is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024