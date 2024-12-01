Teacher Faces Charges for Assaulting Student Over Reading Issues
A teacher in Thane, Maharashtra, has been charged with assaulting a seven-year-old student after he failed to read an English word correctly. The incident occurred at a private school in Ambernath, leading to an FIR being filed under section 118(1) for voluntarily causing harm.
A case has been registered against a woman teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district following an alleged assault on a seven-year-old student, according to a police official on Sunday.
The incident unfolded on November 28 at a private school in Ambernath. The student reportedly suffered injuries after his teacher reacted angrily to his inability to read an English word correctly, hitting him with a scale.
Subsequently, the child's mother filed a complaint, resulting in police action under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities confirm a probe is underway.
