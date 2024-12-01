Tragedy Strikes Bryansk: Ukrainian Drone Attack Claims Young Life
A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Bryansk region resulted in the death of an 11-year-old child, as per local governor Alexander Bogomaz's Telegram post. The Russian defense ministry confirmed the destruction of 29 Ukrainian drones overnight. The attack follows Russia's drone offensive targeting Ukraine.
- Country:
- Russia
An 11-year-old boy lost his life in Russia's Bryansk region following a massive drone attack allegedly conducted by Ukraine. The tragedy was reported by the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, on the Telegram messaging app.
As per a Telegram channel called Mash, the child died when a drone struck a five-story residential building in the area. According to the Russian defense ministry, air defenses destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 20 in Bryansk.
This attack comes in the wake of a major drone offensive by Russia on Ukraine, which severed power in parts of Ternopil and inflicted damage on residential areas in the Kyiv region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe
Russian Golfers Break New Ground: Eroshenko and Guseva Make History
Biden Strengthens Ties with South Korea and Japan amid North Korea-Russia Concerns
Russia's Stealth Strategy: Decoy Drones and New Thermobaric Threats
Strategic Advance: Russian Forces Capture Key Villages in Donetsk