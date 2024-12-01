Tragedy Strikes Bryansk: Ukrainian Drone Attack Claims Young Life

An 11-year-old boy lost his life in Russia's Bryansk region following a massive drone attack allegedly conducted by Ukraine. The tragedy was reported by the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, on the Telegram messaging app.

As per a Telegram channel called Mash, the child died when a drone struck a five-story residential building in the area. According to the Russian defense ministry, air defenses destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 20 in Bryansk.

This attack comes in the wake of a major drone offensive by Russia on Ukraine, which severed power in parts of Ternopil and inflicted damage on residential areas in the Kyiv region.

(With inputs from agencies.)