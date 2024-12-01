Justice System Revolution: Digital Courts and Technology Efficiently Bridging the Gap

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court stressed the transformative potential of digital courts to expedite case resolutions, thereby fortifying public trust in the legal system, during a recent conference.

The event, organized by the National Judicial Academy in collaboration with regional judicial bodies, was a platform for discussing tech integration in justice. Emphasizing digital accessibility, Justice Mustaque highlighted inclusive technology use for a transparent justice system.

Supreme Court judges noted the persistent challenges of inadequate infrastructure and equipment, urging robust internal regulations for judges, lawyers, and litigants to ensure equitable justice delivery.

