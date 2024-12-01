Left Menu

Justice System Revolution: Digital Courts and Technology Efficiently Bridging the Gap

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court emphasized the benefits of digital courts in fast-tracking case resolution and boosting trust in the legal system. He emphasized accessibility principles and the role of technology in enhancing justice delivery. Supreme Court justices also pointed out existing challenges in infrastructure and regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:10 IST
Justice A Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court stressed the transformative potential of digital courts to expedite case resolutions, thereby fortifying public trust in the legal system, during a recent conference.

The event, organized by the National Judicial Academy in collaboration with regional judicial bodies, was a platform for discussing tech integration in justice. Emphasizing digital accessibility, Justice Mustaque highlighted inclusive technology use for a transparent justice system.

Supreme Court judges noted the persistent challenges of inadequate infrastructure and equipment, urging robust internal regulations for judges, lawyers, and litigants to ensure equitable justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

