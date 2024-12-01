Left Menu

High-Speed Escape: Couple's Dangerous Evasion Leaves Policeman Injured

In Ahmedabad, a couple was arrested after attempting to flee a police combing drive, leading to a dangerous pursuit with a policeman clinging to their SUV's bonnet. The officer sustained injuries but narrowly avoided further harm. Both suspects face serious charges.

Updated: 01-12-2024 21:37 IST
In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, high drama unfolded when a man and his wife attempted to flee a police combing drive in their SUV, with a policeman precariously perched on the vehicle's bonnet. The incident, which occurred on a late Saturday night, has left the local community in shock.

According to authorities, the driver ignored police signals to stop and increased speed, while a policeman, identified as Nitesh Ramji, clung to the car in a desperate bid to halt the vehicle. Ramji sustained injuries when he eventually fell off, narrowly missing being run over by an oncoming dumper truck that managed to brake in time.

Another officer was also thrown off the vehicle as it gained speed. The couple has been apprehended on charges including attempted murder and causing grievous harm to a public servant. Investigations continue to uncover more about the circumstances that led to this reckless incident.

