The Monk's Milestone: Gerard Hutch's Bold Political Move in Dublin

Gerard Hutch, head of a crime family, recently ran for a seat in Ireland's parliament. Despite strong support in Dublin's deprived areas, he fell short, securing fifth place. Seen as a protest vote, his candidacy highlighted local dissatisfaction. Known as 'The Monk', Hutch has a storied criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:07 IST
Gerard Hutch, famously known as the head of an infamous crime family in Ireland, narrowly missed securing a parliamentary seat in the country's recent elections. Despite strong backing from economically challenged areas within the Dublin Central constituency, Hutch ultimately finished fifth, falling short of the four available seats.

Known as 'The Monk', Hutch was initially perceived as the favorite for the last seat until a late boost by Labour's Marie Sherlock. Hutch, who has been a subject of international money laundering investigations, emphasized that his candidacy was driven by a desire to better represent the neglected inner-city community where he grew up.

The campaign, deemed a 'protest vote' by elected candidate Gary Gannon, reflected the community's frustrations over inadequate housing and healthcare. While Film director Jim Sheridan highlighted the anger over ongoing drug-related issues, U.S. authorities have linked Hutch and his family to a violent gang rivalry in Dublin.

