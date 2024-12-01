Left Menu

Plastic Treaty Talks Stumble in South Korea as Nations Struggle for Consensus

Negotiators in South Korea struggled to finalize a global treaty on plastic pollution, hindered by disagreements over production limits and chemical controls. The talks ended without consensus, with plans to resume next year. Over 100 countries back limits on plastic, while major producers resist. Calls for ambitious action persist.

Updated: 01-12-2024 22:48 IST
Plastic Treaty Talks Stumble in South Korea as Nations Struggle for Consensus
Negotiators in South Korea grappled for a week over a treaty to combat the global plastic pollution crisis, leaving without an agreement and planning to reconvene next year. The primary contention is whether the treaty should mandate a reduction in global plastic production and enforce binding regulations on toxic chemicals used in manufacturing plastics.

The Busan talks, intended as a final round, faced deadlock, with over 100 countries advocating for production limits and recycling initiatives, vital for addressing hazardous chemicals. However, countries producing plastics and fossil fuels viewed these limits as unacceptable barriers. Every proposal requires unanimous approval, making decisive progress elusive amidst such diverse interests.

As negotiations stalled, concerns arose that a watered-down treaty might emerge. Delegates left Busan emphasizing the need for a robust accord capable of addressing pollution effectively. Despite the lack of consensus, countries like Rwanda and Panama expressed determination to make the treaty ambitious and fit for future generations. The journey to an enforceable treaty continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

