In a startling development, Russian military bloggers have reported the dismissal of General Sergei Kisel, the leader of Russian forces in Syria. This move comes after insurgents advanced into Aleppo, presenting the most significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in years.

The Rybar Telegram channel, known for its ties with the Russian defense ministry, along with the Voenny Osvedomitel blog, broke the news of Kisel's removal. Kisel, 53, is being replaced by Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, according to unconfirmed reports.

Military insiders criticized Kisel's earlier stint in Ukraine, where his failure became apparent following a swift Ukrainian counterattack in the Kharkiv region. Speculation is rife that this reshuffle could pave the way for Sergei Surovikin's return, a general known for his decisive leadership in Syria.

