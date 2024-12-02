Left Menu

Shake-Up in Russian Military Leadership Amidst Syrian Insurgency

Russian war bloggers revealed General Sergei Kisel's dismissal amid the Aleppo insurgency, reflecting military leadership changes. Reports suggest Colonel General Alexander Chaiko might replace him. Criticism over Kisel's performance mirrors Moscow's challenges. Discussions arise around potentially reinstating General Sergei Surovikin, previously demoted for alleged mutiny involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:09 IST
Shake-Up in Russian Military Leadership Amidst Syrian Insurgency

In a startling development, Russian military bloggers have reported the dismissal of General Sergei Kisel, the leader of Russian forces in Syria. This move comes after insurgents advanced into Aleppo, presenting the most significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in years.

The Rybar Telegram channel, known for its ties with the Russian defense ministry, along with the Voenny Osvedomitel blog, broke the news of Kisel's removal. Kisel, 53, is being replaced by Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, according to unconfirmed reports.

Military insiders criticized Kisel's earlier stint in Ukraine, where his failure became apparent following a swift Ukrainian counterattack in the Kharkiv region. Speculation is rife that this reshuffle could pave the way for Sergei Surovikin's return, a general known for his decisive leadership in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024