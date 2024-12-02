Left Menu

Senegal Honors Lost Warriors: The Thiaroye Massacre Remembered

Senegal commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye massacre, where African soldiers were killed by French troops post-World War Two for demanding fair treatment. The event highlighted France's waning influence in Africa and the ongoing call for justice and acknowledgment of the atrocities committed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:41 IST
Senegal Honors Lost Warriors: The Thiaroye Massacre Remembered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senegal marked the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye massacre, a tragic event where African troops, seeking fair treatment after World War Two, were killed by French forces.

This commemoration renews demands for France to accept responsibility, amidst its dwindling influence in its former colonies.

French President Emmanuel Macron's acknowledgement of the massacre is seen as a step towards justice, though some remain critical of France's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024