Senegal Honors Lost Warriors: The Thiaroye Massacre Remembered

Senegal marked the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye massacre, a tragic event where African troops, seeking fair treatment after World War Two, were killed by French forces.

This commemoration renews demands for France to accept responsibility, amidst its dwindling influence in its former colonies.

French President Emmanuel Macron's acknowledgement of the massacre is seen as a step towards justice, though some remain critical of France's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)