Senegal Honors Lost Warriors: The Thiaroye Massacre Remembered
Senegal commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye massacre, where African soldiers were killed by French troops post-World War Two for demanding fair treatment. The event highlighted France's waning influence in Africa and the ongoing call for justice and acknowledgment of the atrocities committed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:41 IST
Senegal marked the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye massacre, a tragic event where African troops, seeking fair treatment after World War Two, were killed by French forces.
This commemoration renews demands for France to accept responsibility, amidst its dwindling influence in its former colonies.
French President Emmanuel Macron's acknowledgement of the massacre is seen as a step towards justice, though some remain critical of France's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fraudster Zubair Rashid Ganie Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Justice
The Power of Independent Judiciary: Insights from Justice B V Nagarathna
Navigating Constitutional Morality: Insights from the Justice Tripathi Memorial
Empowering Justice: NALSA's Mission to Aid the Marginalized
Silent Vigil for Justice: Pune Students Demand Action