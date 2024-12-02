Tragedy in Apaseo el Grande: Cartel Violence Strikes Again

A harrowing incident unfolded in north-central Mexico as gunmen launched a brutal attack on a roadside stand, resulting in eight fatalities and two injuries. The attack took place in the town of Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato, where victims were targeted indiscriminately at a stand selling traditional milk-based fudge.

Authorities identified the attack as a fallout of ongoing turf wars between criminal cartels. The state has witnessed numerous mass shootings in recent years as the Jalisco cartel and Santa Rosa de Lima gang vie for control. A notable casualty in this attack was a paramedic, underscoring the violence's reach beyond criminal circles.

As bodies lay scattered and emergency services arrived, local media reported the grim scene via social media. Guanajuato continues to lead Mexico in homicide rates, primarily due to cartel conflicts. This tragic event adds to the list of mass shootings in the region, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)