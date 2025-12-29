Delhi's Fight Against Dust Pollution: Anti-Smog Guns at Bus Terminals

In a decisive move to combat escalating dust pollution, the Delhi government is set to install anti-smog guns at major bus terminals in the city. The initiative will kick off at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal, with eight guns planned for installation on its roof, officials confirmed.

The anti-smog guns, equipped with a water spray range of up to 30 meters and connected to a 1,000-litre water tank, aim to minimize airborne particulate matter effectively. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has already floated a tender for this high-priority project, valued at Rs 38.44 lakh.

This latest endeavor is part of a wider strategy to reduce pollution, which includes deploying over 150 anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings. Additional mist sprayers and mechanical sweepers are also in action across Delhi to improve air quality at ground level.

(With inputs from agencies.)