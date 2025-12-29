Delhi's Fight Against Dust Pollution: Anti-Smog Guns at Bus Terminals
The Delhi government is tackling dust pollution by installing anti-smog guns at bus terminals, starting with Kashmere Gate. Eight guns will be mounted on the terminal's roof, connected to large water tanks for effective operation. This initiative is part of broader anti-pollution measures across the city.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to combat escalating dust pollution, the Delhi government is set to install anti-smog guns at major bus terminals in the city. The initiative will kick off at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal, with eight guns planned for installation on its roof, officials confirmed.
The anti-smog guns, equipped with a water spray range of up to 30 meters and connected to a 1,000-litre water tank, aim to minimize airborne particulate matter effectively. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has already floated a tender for this high-priority project, valued at Rs 38.44 lakh.
This latest endeavor is part of a wider strategy to reduce pollution, which includes deploying over 150 anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings. Additional mist sprayers and mechanical sweepers are also in action across Delhi to improve air quality at ground level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Deepening Dilemma
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Tackling Pollution with Innovation and Action
Delhi Engulfed in Smog: Severe Air Quality and Government Crackdown
Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Air Quality
Kiran Bedi Calls for Citizen Partnership to Sustain Air Quality Improvements