Landmark Acquittal: Bangladesh Court Overturns 2004 Grenade Attack Verdict

Bangladesh's High Court acquitted Tarique Rahman and 48 others in the 2004 grenade attack case. This decision comes amidst political turmoil after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flight to India. The ruling, branded illegal, has significant implications as the nation awaits further judicial reviews and potential political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 02-12-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 06:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh's High Court has acquitted Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, along with 48 others. This reversal relates to their previous convictions in the notorious 2004 grenade attack on a political rally.

This judicial decision arrives amid a politically tumultuous climate in Bangladesh. The country has been in flux since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a massive uprising, raising questions about the nation's future governance.

The appeals court's ruling declared the previous convictions illegal, sparking debate. The acquittal could markedly alter the political landscape as Rahman's party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, seeks to regain power, and the nation awaits further developments in what appears to be a contentious political saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

