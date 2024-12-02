Syria's Idlib Crisis: Air Strikes Escalate Tension, Rebels Make Gains

In a fiery escalation, at least 25 individuals have perished in northwestern Syria due to air strikes conducted by Russian and Syrian forces, as confirmed by the White Helmets. The strikes targeted rebel-held Idlib on Sunday, a key city President Bashar al-Assad aims to reclaim from insurgents.

Simultaneously, Syrian rebels, including Turkey-backed groups and the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have surged south of Aleppo, claiming additional territory. This marks one of the boldest rebel maneuvers in years, a stark testament to the enduring volatility of Syria's civil war, which has stagnated since 2020.

The air strikes have raised the death toll to 56 over the past week, prompting global powers, including the United States and Britain, to urge immediate ceasefire and prioritization of civilian safety. Inside Aleppo, residents remain on edge as rebel forces assert control over key areas, leaving the future of the region uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)