Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young IPS Officer En Route to First Posting

Harsh Bardhan, a young IPS officer from the 2023 Karnataka cadre, died in a tragic accident while traveling to his first assignment in Hassan district. His police vehicle's tyre burst, causing it to crash. Despite recent training completion in Mysuru, he sustained fatal injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 02-12-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 09:33 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young IPS Officer En Route to First Posting
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, Harsh Bardhan, a promising young IPS officer in his twenties, tragically lost his life just as his career was beginning. According to police reports, Bardhan was en route to his first posting in Hassan district when a car accident claimed his life.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening near Kittane in Hassan taluk. A police official stated that the vehicle Bardhan was traveling in suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered off the road, hitting a house and later a tree.

Bardhan, who had recently completed training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, suffered severe head injuries and succumbed at the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Manjegowda, escaped with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024