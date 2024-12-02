Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young IPS Officer En Route to First Posting
Harsh Bardhan, a young IPS officer from the 2023 Karnataka cadre, died in a tragic accident while traveling to his first assignment in Hassan district. His police vehicle's tyre burst, causing it to crash. Despite recent training completion in Mysuru, he sustained fatal injuries.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident, Harsh Bardhan, a promising young IPS officer in his twenties, tragically lost his life just as his career was beginning. According to police reports, Bardhan was en route to his first posting in Hassan district when a car accident claimed his life.
The accident occurred on Sunday evening near Kittane in Hassan taluk. A police official stated that the vehicle Bardhan was traveling in suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered off the road, hitting a house and later a tree.
Bardhan, who had recently completed training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, suffered severe head injuries and succumbed at the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Manjegowda, escaped with minor injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)