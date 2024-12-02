Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Election Commission's Voter Limit Increase

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Election Commission regarding its decision to increase voter limits at polling stations. The PIL challenges the move, citing concerns that it may exclude voters. The Election Commission must submit an affidavit explaining its decision by January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:21 IST
Supreme Court Challenges Election Commission's Voter Limit Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday demanded clarity from the Election Commission on its decision to raise the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500, expressing concern over potential voter exclusion.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requested a short affidavit from the Election Commission, represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, elucidating the reasoning behind this increase.

The matter is slated for further examination, with the Election Commission's affidavit due before the hearing in January 2025. The PIL, initiated by Indu Prakash Singh, argues this increase lacks data support and arbitrariness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024