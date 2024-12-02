Supreme Court Challenges Election Commission's Voter Limit Increase
The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Election Commission regarding its decision to increase voter limits at polling stations. The PIL challenges the move, citing concerns that it may exclude voters. The Election Commission must submit an affidavit explaining its decision by January 2025.
The Supreme Court on Monday demanded clarity from the Election Commission on its decision to raise the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500, expressing concern over potential voter exclusion.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requested a short affidavit from the Election Commission, represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, elucidating the reasoning behind this increase.
The matter is slated for further examination, with the Election Commission's affidavit due before the hearing in January 2025. The PIL, initiated by Indu Prakash Singh, argues this increase lacks data support and arbitrariness.
