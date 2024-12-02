Supreme Court Challenges Election Commission's Voter Limit Increase

The Supreme Court on Monday demanded clarity from the Election Commission on its decision to raise the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500, expressing concern over potential voter exclusion.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requested a short affidavit from the Election Commission, represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, elucidating the reasoning behind this increase.

The matter is slated for further examination, with the Election Commission's affidavit due before the hearing in January 2025. The PIL, initiated by Indu Prakash Singh, argues this increase lacks data support and arbitrariness.

