Delhi Assembly's CAG Report Fiasco: A Call for Urgent Transparency

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to review on December 9 a plea filed by the city's opposition leaders. This plea demands that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports concerning liquor duty, pollution, and finance be tabled before the Assembly.

Justice Sanjeev Narula postponed the hearing, acknowledging that not all pleadings in the case were finalized. The urgency of the matter was emphasized by the petitioners' legal representation, noting the current Assembly session's impending end on December 4.

The Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, countered, asserting the lieutenant governor retains the authority to reconvene the session. The petitioners, including BJP MLAs, claim that twelve CAG reports have remained pending with Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi, going against constitutional obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)