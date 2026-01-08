Left Menu

Nigeria's anti-graft agency to probe ex-oil regulator despite Dangote dropping petition

Dangote ⁠had ‌submitted a ⁠petition against Ahmed in December, citing governance concerns and ‍claims of personal spending beyond declared income. Odey said the ​probe "in the interest of Nigerians" is underway under ⁠ICPC's mandate, adding that another agency has taken over parts ⁠of the case. Ahmed, who quit late last year after Dangote's petition, has stayed silent ⁠on the allegations.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:19 IST
Nigeria's anti-graft agency to probe ex-oil regulator despite Dangote dropping petition

Nigeria's anti-graft agency will press ‌ahead with a probe into the former head of the downstream oil ⁠regulator, even after billionaire Aliko Dangote's lawyers withdrew a petition that triggered the investigation, a spokesperson said ​on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency (ICPC) confirmed receiving a ‍January 5 letter from Dangote's lawyer withdrawing a complaint against ex-regulator Farouk Ahmed, its spokesperson Okor Odey said. Dangote ⁠had ‌submitted a ⁠petition against Ahmed in December, citing governance concerns and ‍claims of personal spending beyond declared income.

Odey said the ​probe "in the interest of Nigerians" is underway under ⁠ICPC's mandate, adding that another agency has taken over parts ⁠of the case. Ahmed, who quit late last year after Dangote's petition, has stayed silent ⁠on the allegations. ICPC gave no probe details but vowed ⁠transparency ‌and a tough stance on corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Cong MP says he got ECI notice asking him to prove identity to retain name in electoral rolls

Goa Cong MP says he got ECI notice asking him to prove identity to retain na...

 India
2
Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on mutual respect'

Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on ...

 Global
3
Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developments, accuses Washington of hostility

Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developm...

 Iran
4
FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspends him

FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026