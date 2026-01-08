Nigeria's anti-graft agency to probe ex-oil regulator despite Dangote dropping petition
Nigeria's anti-graft agency will press ahead with a probe into the former head of the downstream oil regulator, even after billionaire Aliko Dangote's lawyers withdrew a petition that triggered the investigation, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
The anti-graft agency (ICPC) confirmed receiving a January 5 letter from Dangote's lawyer withdrawing a complaint against ex-regulator Farouk Ahmed, its spokesperson Okor Odey said. Dangote had submitted a petition against Ahmed in December, citing governance concerns and claims of personal spending beyond declared income.
Odey said the probe "in the interest of Nigerians" is underway under ICPC's mandate, adding that another agency has taken over parts of the case. Ahmed, who quit late last year after Dangote's petition, has stayed silent on the allegations. ICPC gave no probe details but vowed transparency and a tough stance on corruption.
