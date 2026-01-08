Nigeria's anti-graft agency to probe ex-oil regulator despite Dangote dropping petition

Nigeria's anti-graft agency will press ‌ahead with a probe into the former head of the downstream oil ⁠regulator, even after billionaire Aliko Dangote's lawyers withdrew a petition that triggered the investigation, a spokesperson said ​on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency (ICPC) confirmed receiving a ‍January 5 letter from Dangote's lawyer withdrawing a complaint against ex-regulator Farouk Ahmed, its spokesperson Okor Odey said. Dangote ⁠had ‌submitted a ⁠petition against Ahmed in December, citing governance concerns and ‍claims of personal spending beyond declared income.

Odey said the ​probe "in the interest of Nigerians" is underway under ⁠ICPC's mandate, adding that another agency has taken over parts ⁠of the case. Ahmed, who quit late last year after Dangote's petition, has stayed silent ⁠on the allegations. ICPC gave no probe details but vowed ⁠transparency ‌and a tough stance on corruption.

