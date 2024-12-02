Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Toy Bomb Incident Claims Young Lives

Three children, including two brothers, were tragically killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a toy bomb exploded. The incident occurred in Bannu's Wazir subdivision. The children mistook a mortar shell for a toy, leading to a deadly blast. This region has seen numerous similar tragedies due to leftover explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:55 IST
Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Toy Bomb Incident Claims Young Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, three children lost their lives in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a toy bomb exploded on Monday.

Local reports identify the location as Jani Khel in Bannu's Wazir subdivision, where the unsuspecting children, returning from a madrassa, encountered an unrecognized threat in the form of an abandoned mortar shell.

The incident highlights a recurring peril in the region, stemming from decades-old explosive remnants, a reminder of the ongoing conflict and the region's fraught history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024