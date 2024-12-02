Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Toy Bomb Incident Claims Young Lives

In a tragic turn of events, three children lost their lives in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a toy bomb exploded on Monday.

Local reports identify the location as Jani Khel in Bannu's Wazir subdivision, where the unsuspecting children, returning from a madrassa, encountered an unrecognized threat in the form of an abandoned mortar shell.

The incident highlights a recurring peril in the region, stemming from decades-old explosive remnants, a reminder of the ongoing conflict and the region's fraught history.

(With inputs from agencies.)