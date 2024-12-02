Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Toy Bomb Incident Claims Young Lives
Three children, including two brothers, were tragically killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a toy bomb exploded. The incident occurred in Bannu's Wazir subdivision. The children mistook a mortar shell for a toy, leading to a deadly blast. This region has seen numerous similar tragedies due to leftover explosives.
In a tragic turn of events, three children lost their lives in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a toy bomb exploded on Monday.
Local reports identify the location as Jani Khel in Bannu's Wazir subdivision, where the unsuspecting children, returning from a madrassa, encountered an unrecognized threat in the form of an abandoned mortar shell.
The incident highlights a recurring peril in the region, stemming from decades-old explosive remnants, a reminder of the ongoing conflict and the region's fraught history.
