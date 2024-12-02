Constable Suspended for Misconduct in Passport Verification
A police constable named Kiran was suspended after allegations of misbehavior and harassment during a passport verification process. The suspension was instigated after a formal complaint by the victim, a woman techie. The inquiry led to disciplinary action by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.
A police constable, identified as Kiran, has been suspended on allegations of misconduct during a passport verification procedure.
The suspension followed after a woman techie reported the incident, claiming harassment by the officer, at the Byatarayanapura police station.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), S Girish, took action against the constable after a formal inquiry confirmed the allegations.
