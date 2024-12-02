Left Menu

Asia's Involvement in Ukraine Conflict: A Rising Concern

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed concern over Asia's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Citing the use of Chinese drones and North Korean troops by Russia, Baerbock stresses that permanent UN Security Council members must not escalate conflicts. Her remarks were made during a visit to Beijing.

  • Country:
  • Germany

During her visit to Beijing, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the potential escalation of the Ukraine conflict due to Russian involvement with Asian countries.

Baerbock accused Russia of utilizing Chinese-made drones and North Korean troops, which she argued undermines European security.

She urged permanent members of the UN Security Council, like China, to refrain from actions that could further intensify global conflicts.

