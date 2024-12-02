Asia's Involvement in Ukraine Conflict: A Rising Concern
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed concern over Asia's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Citing the use of Chinese drones and North Korean troops by Russia, Baerbock stresses that permanent UN Security Council members must not escalate conflicts. Her remarks were made during a visit to Beijing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Germany
During her visit to Beijing, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the potential escalation of the Ukraine conflict due to Russian involvement with Asian countries.
Baerbock accused Russia of utilizing Chinese-made drones and North Korean troops, which she argued undermines European security.
She urged permanent members of the UN Security Council, like China, to refrain from actions that could further intensify global conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- conflict
- Asia
- Russia
- China
- Germany
- UN Security Council
- drones
- North Korea
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-China Digital Diplomacy: Leaders Agree on AI and Nukes
China and US: Navigating Tensions Amid Leadership Changes
Unmasking Violence: China's Series of Disturbing Attacks
Knife Attacks in China: A Reflection of Economic Strain?
Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges