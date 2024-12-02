Russia's Strategic Support for Assad Amid Syrian Turmoil

In the wake of recent advancements by Islamist insurgents and rebel factions in Syria, Russia continues to back President Bashar al-Assad. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that Russia is meticulously scrutinizing the on-ground developments.

Peskov emphasized that Russia's stance would be formulated in light of the evolving situation. The Kremlin's unwavering support has been a significant factor amid the complex Syrian conflict.

As insurgent forces capture more territory, the dynamics in Syria remain volatile, prompting Russia to stay vigilant in assessing its strategic alliances and responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)