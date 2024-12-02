Left Menu

Kremlin's Stance on Georgia's Pro-EU Protests

The Kremlin expressed concerns over pro-EU protests in Georgia, likening them to an 'Orange Revolution'. While acknowledging some protesters broke the law, it stated Russia would refrain from interfering. The Georgian authorities are working towards stabilizing the situation.

Updated: 02-12-2024 15:07 IST
On Monday, the Kremlin drew parallels between the current wave of pro-EU protests in Georgia and the previous 'Orange Revolution' in Ukraine. The statement came as authorities attempted to bring the situation under control.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, commented that some demonstrators had crossed legal boundaries through acts of violence against the police. Despite these concerns, Peskov confirmed that Russia would not intervene directly in the unfolding developments.

In the wake of these events, Georgia's government is focused on calming tensions and restoring order amidst the ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

