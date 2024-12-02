Kremlin's Stance on Georgia's Pro-EU Protests

On Monday, the Kremlin drew parallels between the current wave of pro-EU protests in Georgia and the previous 'Orange Revolution' in Ukraine. The statement came as authorities attempted to bring the situation under control.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, commented that some demonstrators had crossed legal boundaries through acts of violence against the police. Despite these concerns, Peskov confirmed that Russia would not intervene directly in the unfolding developments.

In the wake of these events, Georgia's government is focused on calming tensions and restoring order amidst the ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)