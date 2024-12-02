Left Menu

Innovating Taxation: President Murmu's Vision for Modern Tax Collection

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of innovative and less intrusive tax collection using technology. Addressing IRS trainees, she highlighted their role in nation-building by fostering transparency, accountability, and international cooperation, crucial for socio-economic progress. IRS officers are vital to India's economic framework and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:12 IST
Innovating Taxation: President Murmu's Vision for Modern Tax Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for a less intrusive approach and greater technological integration in tax collection. Speaking to trainee officers of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), she underscored the vital role young officers play in bringing innovative solutions to tax administration.

The President highlighted taxation's dual role as a revenue booster and as a pillar for social, economic, and political development. The taxes collected are pivotal for national growth, facilitating infrastructure development and essential services. Murmu urged the trainees to work with dedication, as their efforts significantly contribute to nation-building.

President Murmu also noted the importance of IRS officers in maintaining the economic interface between the government, businesses, and state tax administrations. As guardians of economic boundaries, they must ensure transparency and accountability, aligning national interests with international economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024