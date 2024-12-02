Innovating Taxation: President Murmu's Vision for Modern Tax Collection

In a recent address at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for a less intrusive approach and greater technological integration in tax collection. Speaking to trainee officers of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), she underscored the vital role young officers play in bringing innovative solutions to tax administration.

The President highlighted taxation's dual role as a revenue booster and as a pillar for social, economic, and political development. The taxes collected are pivotal for national growth, facilitating infrastructure development and essential services. Murmu urged the trainees to work with dedication, as their efforts significantly contribute to nation-building.

President Murmu also noted the importance of IRS officers in maintaining the economic interface between the government, businesses, and state tax administrations. As guardians of economic boundaries, they must ensure transparency and accountability, aligning national interests with international economic cooperation.

