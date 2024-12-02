Odisha Intensifies Anti-Maoist Operations Amid Rising Encounters

In a crucial update to Odisha's legislative assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed the ongoing toll of anti-Maoist operations since 2014, with 123 Maoists and 11 security personnel reported killed in various encounters.

The state has amped up efforts to eliminate Maoists by 2026 per Union Home Minister's target, backed by strengthened coordination between central and state security forces. This includes intensified operations, a bolstered security presence, and enhanced information sharing among intelligence agencies.

Furthermore, 336 Maoists have surrendered over the last 11 years, reflecting Odisha's intensified campaign against left-wing extremism. As part of this strategy, the state has formed the Odisha Special Striking Force and moved to fill vacancies in the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)