Global Pressure Mounts on ICC Amid Sanctions and Warrants

In a challenging political climate, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is confronting mounting threats that could jeopardize its existence. US sanctions and Russian-issued warrants for ICC staff, highlighted by President Judge Tomoko Akane, symbolize these dangers at an annual court assembly.

Prosecutor Karim Khan, in his opening remarks, pointed to unprecedented hurdles the ICC must overcome, noting the high expectations from global civil society and humanity.

The tense international situation is further complicated by a US House of Representatives bill to sanction the Court, reacting to a warrant for figures like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Akane emphasizes the Court's stance against politicization and reaffirms its commitment to justice and international law.

