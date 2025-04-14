Gaza Under Siege: Mounting Evidence of Forcible Transfer and War Crimes

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s ongoing military operations. Since 18 March 2025, the Israeli military has issued 21 so-called “evacuation orders” that have effectively forced tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians to flee, often into already overcrowded and under-resourced areas. These orders, which apply to vast swathes of territory, have had the effect of forcibly transferring civilians—actions that may amount to grave breaches of international humanitarian law.

A particularly alarming development occurred on 31 March, when the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for nearly all of Rafah Governorate, Gaza’s southernmost region. This was followed by a large-scale ground operation, trapping many of the estimated 1.4 million displaced people sheltering there—many of whom had already been uprooted multiple times. In areas like Tal Al Sultan, residents found themselves encircled by violence with no safe corridors and no access to humanitarian aid.

While temporary evacuation of civilians by an occupying power is permitted under narrow and exceptional circumstances, the widespread and apparently systematic nature of these orders—alongside statements by Israeli officials—has fueled concerns that these displacements are intended to be permanent. Such a scenario would constitute forcible transfer of a civilian population, prohibited under the Fourth Geneva Convention and classified as a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Relentless Attacks on Civilians and Humanitarian Zones

In tandem with the evacuation orders, Israel has continued intensive aerial bombardments across Gaza. Between 18 March and 9 April, the UN recorded 224 airstrikes on residential buildings and makeshift encampments for internally displaced persons (IDPs). Disturbingly, in 36 incidents verified by the UN Human Rights Office, the casualties were exclusively women and children. A recent example occurred on 6 April, when a strike on the Abu Issa family’s home in Deir al Balah killed a girl, four women, and a four-year-old boy.

Even designated humanitarian zones have not been spared. Despite Israeli instructions for civilians to relocate to Al Mawasi—an area west of Khan Younis meant to serve as a “safe zone”—strikes have continued there as well. At least 23 strikes on IDP tents in Al Mawasi have been recorded since 18 March, raising serious questions about the effectiveness and intent of such evacuation directives.

Targeting of Journalists and the Silencing of Independent Reporting

Another deeply concerning trend is the targeting of Palestinian journalists. On the night of 6–7 April, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent near the Nasr Medical Complex in Khan Younis where several journalists were sheltering. The strike, reportedly unannounced, killed a journalist and a press agency staffer and injured nine others, one of whom later died. Although Israeli authorities later claimed that one of the injured journalists was a member of Hamas, they failed to clarify whether the individual had been specifically targeted or identified as an active combatant at the time of the strike.

Since October 2023, more than 209 journalists have been killed in Gaza, making it one of the deadliest conflicts for media personnel in modern history. Israel continues to deny access to international media, severely limiting independent coverage and verification of events on the ground.

Aid Blockade and Starvation as a Weapon of War

As the civilian death toll climbs, the humanitarian crisis deepens. Israel’s closure of key crossings into Gaza, including Kerem Shalom and Rafah, has now entered its sixth week. The result is a blockade on the entry of life-saving essentials such as food, clean water, medicine, and fuel. Statements by Israeli officials linking the provision of aid to the release of hostages have drawn condemnation from the international community, raising fears that collective punishment and starvation are being employed as tactics of war. Both are prohibited under international humanitarian law and considered war crimes.

The World Health Organization, UNICEF, and other humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that famine is imminent. Hospitals are collapsing under the strain of mass casualties and fuel shortages, and communicable diseases are spreading rapidly among displaced populations with no access to sanitation or health care.

A Warning from the United Nations

In a recent address to the UN Security Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated unequivocally that the cumulative effect of Israel’s conduct in Gaza is creating conditions “incompatible with the continued existence of Palestinians as a group in Gaza.” He reiterated that no military solution exists for the conflict and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

“The only way forward is a political settlement,” said Türk, “based on two states living side by side in peace, dignity, and security, in line with UN resolutions and international law.”

The High Commissioner also called for the unconditional release of all hostages and the immediate release of all individuals arbitrarily detained. He emphasized that continued military operations, forced displacement, collective punishment, and the suppression of civilian protest—whether by Israel or Hamas—are driving Palestinians into “boundless despair.”

Conclusion: A Humanitarian and Legal Reckoning

As the international community watches the situation unfold, legal experts, human rights organizations, and UN bodies are increasingly calling for accountability. The scale and intensity of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the pattern of displacement, and the blockade of humanitarian aid all suggest potential violations of international humanitarian and human rights law on a systemic level.

The situation demands urgent intervention—not only to stop the immediate suffering but to lay the groundwork for lasting peace and justice. The people of Gaza, caught in the crosshairs of history and geopolitics, cannot endure more silence or delay from the world.