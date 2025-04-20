Outcry Over BJP MP's Remarks: A Threat to Judicial Independence?

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks on the Supreme Court, calling it a blatant contempt of court and a constitutional violation. Venugopal emphasized the gravity of the situation, deeming it a serious attack on the judiciary that warrants immediate attention.

Venugopal, in an interaction with ANI, stressed the urgency for action by the Speaker and the judiciary, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations made by a parliamentarian against the Chief Justice of India. He condemned the remarks as a direct affront to the judicial system and called for accountability.

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey criticized the rising dictatorship in the country, urging judicial action against Dubey. Pandey questioned the authority of parliamentarians challenging courts, accusing them of undermining judicial independence for political gain. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also voiced concerns over BJP members' radicalized stance and their apparent threats to the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)