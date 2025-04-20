Left Menu

Outcry Over BJP MP's Remarks: A Threat to Judicial Independence?

Congress and other political leaders have strongly condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial comments on the Supreme Court, labeling it a contempt of court. Criticism comes from Congress's KC Venugopal, JMM's Manoj Pandey, and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, who collectively urge immediate action against this perceived threat to the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:40 IST
Outcry Over BJP MP's Remarks: A Threat to Judicial Independence?
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks on the Supreme Court, calling it a blatant contempt of court and a constitutional violation. Venugopal emphasized the gravity of the situation, deeming it a serious attack on the judiciary that warrants immediate attention.

Venugopal, in an interaction with ANI, stressed the urgency for action by the Speaker and the judiciary, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations made by a parliamentarian against the Chief Justice of India. He condemned the remarks as a direct affront to the judicial system and called for accountability.

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey criticized the rising dictatorship in the country, urging judicial action against Dubey. Pandey questioned the authority of parliamentarians challenging courts, accusing them of undermining judicial independence for political gain. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also voiced concerns over BJP members' radicalized stance and their apparent threats to the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025