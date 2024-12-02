ICC Faces Unprecedented Threats Amid Sanctions and Arrest Warrants

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing unprecedented threats that could jeopardize its existence, according to statements made by the president of the tribunal during its annual conference. Without explicitly naming the United States and Russia, President Judge Tomoko Akane referred to these nations as significant challenges due to sanctions and warrants against court staff.

Chief prosecutor Karim Khan emphasized the critical juncture at which the ICC finds itself, highlighting the growing expectations from civil society and victims worldwide. Khan noted the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of the court's actions against powerful leaders, bringing attention to the pressure the ICC faces.

Professor Vasiliev of the Netherlands Open University pointed out the risks posed by some member states' selective adherence to ICC mandates, potentially undermining the institution's operations. Despite these challenges, the ICC remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, operating without a police force and relying on member states' cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)