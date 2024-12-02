Congress Uncovers Alleged Gujarat Ponzi Scheme Scandal

On Monday, the Congress leveled serious allegations against a Gujarat BJP leader, accusing him of perpetrating a Rs 6,000 crore ponzi scheme. The opposition party demanded a CBI probe supervised by the Supreme Court.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil stated that Bhupendra Jhala, a BJP leader, formed a dubious company promising to double investor money in two years, targeting vulnerable groups like farmers and pensioners.

Further allegations involve connections between BJP leaders and incidents such as the NEET paper leak and drug recoveries, intensifying Congress's demand for accountability and transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)