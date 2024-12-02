Left Menu

Congress Uncovers Alleged Gujarat Ponzi Scheme Scandal

The Congress has accused a Gujarat BJP leader of orchestrating a Rs 6,000 crore ponzi scheme and sought a Supreme Court-monitored CBI investigation. Allegations include fraudulent schemes targeting farmers and pensioners, as well as ties to NEET paper leak and drug recovery incidents, all linked to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Congress leveled serious allegations against a Gujarat BJP leader, accusing him of perpetrating a Rs 6,000 crore ponzi scheme. The opposition party demanded a CBI probe supervised by the Supreme Court.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil stated that Bhupendra Jhala, a BJP leader, formed a dubious company promising to double investor money in two years, targeting vulnerable groups like farmers and pensioners.

Further allegations involve connections between BJP leaders and incidents such as the NEET paper leak and drug recoveries, intensifying Congress's demand for accountability and transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

